 OPPO A96 goes on sale with a long-lasting battery, price, sale info 

LAHORE - OPPO announced the OPPO A96 that is available in stores and digital channels in Pakistan.

OPPO A96 is equipped with a robust 5000 mAh long-lasting battery and 33W Super Vooc TM flash charging that ensures a smooth experience, these features are complemented by the OPPO Glow Design that allows the phone to be scratch and fingerprint resistant. OPPO A96’s 6.59-inch 90Hz Colour-Rich Punch-Hole Display with 96% NTSC wide color gamut that is managed by the OPPO’s self-developed Adaptive Refresh Rate Technology promises to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Available now nationwide for PKR 41,999/-

Stylish Design that Delights and Captivates

The OPPO Glow Design manufacturing process selects the best diamond-cut glass panel and places it in a vacuum to compress the crystal pattern to create an eye-catching, smooth, anti-fingerprint, and dirt-proof texture. This gives the OPPO A96 its 3D thin center frame form factor in 2 magnificent color options: Starry Black, Sunset Blue.

OPPO A96 features a 6.59-inch 90Hz Colour-Rich Punch-Hole Display with a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and 1080×2412 FHD resolution. The bump-up in refresh rate is managed by OPPO’s Adaptive Refresh Rate Technology, OPPO’s self-developed technology for LCD screens, which auto-regulates the screen refresh rate based on what the user is doing, ensuring better smoothness while keeping power usage down. All-day AI Eye Comfort enhances the screen visibility in bright or dim environments based on the levels of ambient light. The display has also been upgraded to cover a 96% NTSC-wide color gamut. Equivalent to 100% DCI-P3, the display now covers more of the color spectrum, making image colors even truer, richer, and more captivating.

By moving the fingerprint sensor to the side for quicker unlock access, OPPO A96 is able to adopt a 3D Thin Center Frame for a slimmer and more premium look and feel.

5000 mAh Long-Lasting Battery and 33W SUPER VOOC TM for Effortless Experience

The 5000 mAh (typical) battery gives users the necessary battery power to stay connected. The battery allows users to text on WhatsApp for up to 15 hours while 33W SUPER VOOC TM fast charging gives users more flexibility with a 30-minute charge providing 55% of battery power. In addition, OPPO has made great strides in improving the battery usage efficiency with features such as Super Power Saving Mode based on the power-saving strategies, such as CPU frequency adjustment and backlight regulation that adopts specific apps to extend battery life. OPPO A96 also features Optimized Night Charging, which allows the phone’s AI to learn the user's sleep patterns and schedule a segmented battery charging plan during the nighttime.

Reliable Performance for an Enduring Experience

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680 4G Mobile Platform, OPPO A96 delivers an exceptionally smooth user experience with the 8GB + 128GB large memory and storage. This is complemented by RAM Expansion which gives the OPPO A96 an extra boost to performance and storage, meaning better multi-tasking and smoother experience, and extra storage via SD cards expansion to preserve more photos and videos.

A great audio experience is central to calling and entertainment. Dual speakers and microphones on OPPO A96 produce high-volume stereo audio while reducing ambient noise. The high-fidelity Dirac HD audio technology makes the viewing experience more immersive.

Powerful Camera System for Versatile Portrait Experience

OPPO A96 carries a 16MP Front Camera, producing gorgeous portrait shots. Features such as AI Natural Retouching include blemish removal while still preserving the user’s natural facial features. Portrait shots are now brighter and clearer in dim environments with the help of the 360° Fill Light feature.

The rear-facing dual camera setup features a 50MP Rear Camera with high photo sensitivity and high pixel count, and a 2MP Bokeh Camera, allowing users to use Portrait Mode to capture photos with precise and natural bokeh effects. The rear camera also supports 5x digital zoom and up to 20 continuous burst shots.

Additional camera features such as AI Palette, Neon Portrait, Flash Snapshot, and Selfie HDR to deliver even more versatility to users as they shoot in different scenarios.

ColorOS 11.1 for Intuitive Software Experience

ColorOS 11.1 on OPPO A96 makes the entire user experience effortless and efficient with fluidity, ease of use, and performance at the core of its functionality. System optimization software features such as System Booster and Link Boost 2.0 ensure high-level system performance and connectivity smoothness. Bullet Screen Message minimizes the disruptions from calls or notifications while users are engaging in a game, meaning message information will scroll across the screen as floating windows to minimize the disruption. Privacy features are also a core tenant of ColorOS, with Private Safe and APP Lock offering users the ability to keep their private data and apps secure. Anti-peeping for Notifications gives the front camera the ability to detect anyone close by and intelligently protects user information by hiding notification content.

Air Gestures are now available on OPPO A96, which include non-touch sliding gestures to move the screen up or down, swiping up to answer calls or static palm gestures to silence calls.

Market Availability

OPPO A96 is now available in Pakistan, with two stunning colors in Starry Black and Sunset Blue with 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone will be available for purchase at a retail price of PKR 41,999/- at Daraz and in stores nationwide.