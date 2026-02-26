‘Wealthy beggar’ arrested in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

KARACHI – Police arrested a wealthy beggar in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday.

According to reports, Gulshan-e-Iqbal police conducted an operation on Rashid Minhas Road and arrested a beggar identified as Akbar.

During the operation, police recovered more than PKR 100,000 in cash from his possession, including currency notes of 10, 100, 500, and 1,000 rupees, which were stored in shopping bags.

Police stated that the beggar is a resident of Landhi, another area of Karachi, and had come to Gulshan-e-Iqbal to beg.

According to police sources, the recovered money was earned during the days of Ramadan, although several thousand rupees had already been spent.