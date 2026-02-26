Seven killed in cylinder explosion in Chaman

CHAMAN – A cylinder explosion occurred in a house near Tor Pul in Chaman, Balochistan, killing seven people.

According to reports, the blast took place near Tor Pul in Chaman, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, including children, and injuring 22 others.

Rescue workers reached the scene shortly after the explosion and began relief operations. The bodies were recovered from the rubble and shifted to a hospital.

Security forces cordoned off the area.

Security sources stated that the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder blast inside the house. Children had gathered at the home to buy lassi for iftar. A large portion of the house was destroyed in the explosion.