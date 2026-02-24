iPhone 17e: Apple set to launch most-affordable phone next week [Check Price]

Apple is reportedly set to launch its most budget-friendly iPhone of 2026 on March 4, though the company has yet to officially confirm the event’s details.

Leaks indicate that the highly anticipated device, the iPhone 17e, will succeed the iPhone 16e and offer a more affordable option for consumers.

Priced starting at $599, the iPhone 17e is expected to be the most economical iPhone model of the year.

While the overall design is predicted to closely resemble its predecessor, the iPhone 16e, some key updates are in the pipeline.

One of the notable changes is the shift from the traditional notch to a Dynamic Island for the front camera. This will feature a pill-shaped cutout, enhancing the phone’s screen experience.

Additionally, the iPhone 17e will likely come equipped with the new A19 processor, offering performance that matches the iPhone 17, Apple’s higher-end offering.

Another key improvement is the addition of MagSafe support, which was absent in the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 17e will offer faster magnetic charging, making it more convenient for users.

Furthermore, Apple is set to introduce its latest C1X modem, which is expected to provide faster data speeds and enhanced energy efficiency.

The device is also expected to include the new N1 wireless chip, improving Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance.