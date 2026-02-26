PTA’s new WhatsApp assistant is Live: Dial this number now for 24/7 telecom support

ISLAMABAD – Telecom users are struggling with questions and complaints. with long calls, confusing procedures, and unanswered doubts frustrating millions.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) introduced new WhatsApp-based digital assistant, designed to guide users through telecom services and complaint processes with instant, menu-driven responses. Instead of waiting in queues or searching for information, users can now simply message 0315-0055055 and receive automated assistance tailored to their queries.

The new tool is now accessible on WhatsApp at 0315-0055055, allowing users to receive instant help regarding telecommunication services and step-by-step instructions for lodging complaints.

The system works through an interactive, menu-based interface that responds automatically to specific commands, ensuring quick and efficient information retrieval. Users no longer need to navigate complicated procedures—just send a message and follow the options to get the assistance they need.

PTA officials emphasize that this initiative is designed to enhance user convenience, provide seamless access to regulatory information, and guarantee timely responses to public queries. By leveraging modern technology, the authority aims to strengthen digital services and improve communication between regulators and consumers.

With this development, telecom users across the country now have a powerful new tool at their fingertips—one that promises faster solutions and greater transparency in addressing service-related concerns.