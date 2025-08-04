Pakistan’s Arslan Ash clinches 6th EVO title in Las Vegas

Pakistani gaming sensation Arslan “Ash” Siddique has secured his sixth Evolution Championship Series (EVO) title after winning the EVO 2025 Tekken 7 tournament held in Las Vegas from August 1 to 3.

Representing Lahore, Arslan triumphed over fellow Pakistani and former teammate Atif Butt in the grand final. The high-stakes match featured iconic Tekken characters Nina Williams (used by Arslan) and Anna Williams (used by Atif), with EVO terming the showdown as “greatness on another level.”

Arslan, who has previously won EVO titles in Japan (2019, 2023), the US, and most recently in July 2024, expressed his gratitude after his latest victory, saying, “I’m feeling so blessed… grateful in victory.” His e-sports team, Saudi Arabia’s Twisted Minds, celebrated the moment, calling him the “undisputed GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of Tekken.”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Arslan reflected, “Six EVO titles. What started as a kid grinding in gaming arcades became something I never imagined. This is for Pakistan.”

Runner-up Atif Butt, who also faced Arslan in last year’s EVO final, shared his disappointment at finishing second again but thanked fans for their continued support. Japan’s Yuta “Chikurin” Take secured third place.

EVO, considered the world’s largest and most prestigious fighting game tournament, brings together top talent from across the globe each year in Las Vegas.