PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by 2 wickets

Quetta Gladiators clinched a thrilling 2-wicket victory over Islamabad United in the 23rd match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Chasing a target of 158 runs, Quetta reached the finish line in the final over with two wickets in hand, thanks to crucial middle-order contributions and Islamabad’s missed opportunities in the field. The match saw a dramatic turn in the closing stages as Islamabad United dropped three crucial catches, allowing Quetta to stay in the hunt and eventually seal the win.

Earlier, Islamabad United posted 157 for 9 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Mohammad Nawaz top-scored with 49, while Sahibzada Farhan added 39 runs. Quetta’s Faheem Ashraf was outstanding with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for just 25 runs, playing a key role in restricting the opposition.

Notably absent from the match was Islamabad’s regular captain Shadab Khan, who is recovering from a groin injury. In his place, Salman Ali Agha led the side. According to the team, Shadab sustained the injury during a match against Peshawar Zalmi and is currently awaiting scan results.

With this win, Quetta Gladiators have leapfrogged Islamabad on the points table. Both teams had played seven matches prior to this encounter—Islamabad leading with 10 points and Quetta closely trailing with 9—but this latest result could prove pivotal as the race to the playoffs intensifies.

Quetta’s victory not only boosts their playoff chances but also highlights Islamabad’s fielding concerns, especially under pressure—something they will need to address in upcoming fixtures.