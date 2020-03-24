First Pakistani-American man dies of coronavirus in New York
Associated Press of Pakistan
04:37 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
First Pakistani-American man dies of coronavirus in New York
Share

NEW YORK - Coronavirus, the deadly pandemic sweeping the United States and many parts of the world, claimed its first Pakistani-American victim here on March 23, the Pakistan day.

Haji Muhammad Anjum Iqbal, a resident of Long Island, New York, died of the virus on Monday. He was 63.

Iqbal, a businessman who ran a gas station in Queens, a borough of New York City, tested positive to coronavirus at a hospital where he went on March 16 after feeling sick.

Seven days later, Iqbal — a diabetic, heart patient and cancer survivor — succumbed to the virus, which he reportedly caught at a gym.

Currently, the New York State, which is virtually in a state of lockdown, has a total of 21,689 cases as of Monday night, with 157 deaths.

More From This Category
Egypt’s Al-Azhar issues fatwa on Pakistani ...
08:28 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
PM Imran for unity among all political parties to ...
06:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
Second coronavirus patient dies in Punjab, death ...
05:39 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
SBP allows importers to advance payment, open ...
05:18 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple ...
05:17 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
US Senate, White House reach $2 trillion stimulus ...
04:35 PM | 25 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
08:53 PM | 25 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr