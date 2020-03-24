First Pakistani-American man dies of coronavirus in New York
Share
NEW YORK - Coronavirus, the deadly pandemic sweeping the United States and many parts of the world, claimed its first Pakistani-American victim here on March 23, the Pakistan day.
Haji Muhammad Anjum Iqbal, a resident of Long Island, New York, died of the virus on Monday. He was 63.
Iqbal, a businessman who ran a gas station in Queens, a borough of New York City, tested positive to coronavirus at a hospital where he went on March 16 after feeling sick.
Seven days later, Iqbal — a diabetic, heart patient and cancer survivor — succumbed to the virus, which he reportedly caught at a gym.
Currently, the New York State, which is virtually in a state of lockdown, has a total of 21,689 cases as of Monday night, with 157 deaths.
-
- Egypt’s Al-Azhar issues fatwa on Pakistani president's request, ...08:28 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 8th death; coronavirus cases rise to 1,02207:32 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran for unity among all political parties to win war against ...06:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- Second coronavirus patient dies in Punjab, death toll rises to 8 in ...05:39 PM | 25 Mar, 2020
- If Ali Zafar was the PM this is what he would’ve done to control ...04:52 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- COVID-19: Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui in the clear, test results ...03:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2020
- Here's how celebrities celebrated 23rd March this year07:03 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019