ISLAMABAD – Speculation about a potential replacement for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been dismissed, with reports indicating that the relationship between the premier and the military leadership continues to remain strong and cooperative.

A report published by Geo News citing sources as having said that he working dynamics between the PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir is “very excellent.” The sources also rejected speculation that any “grand plan” necessitates bringing in a “wonder boy to replace Shehbaz.

The discussion gained attention after senior journalist and columnist Sohail Warraich wrote in a recent column that a “wonder boy” might be required to address long-standing administrative issues.

Warraich suggested that while Shehbaz Sharif remains competent, a “more competent” leader might now be desired to fill certain gaps in governance.

He also speculated about having federal cabinet members with PhDs and authority in their respective fields, similar to practices in Bangladesh.

However, several observers noted that Warraich’s column was deliberately ambiguous, potentially to avoid direct backlash from influential circles.

Reports stated that responsible sources rhave ejected such interpretations and confirmed that there is no basis for these claims. They insisted that neither the Prime Minister’s position nor his collaboration with military leadership is under threat.