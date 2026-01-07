Federal board declares inter exams results: Ways to check online

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday declared the results for the intermediate Part I and II second annual examinations.

Students can check their results using multiple methods. The marks achieved in the second annual examinations will help students to select the pathways for their future studies.

Ways to Check Results Online

Results can be accessed online through the FBISE official websites at [www.fbise.edu.pk] where students need to enter their roll numbers to view detailed marks.

For quick access, students can receive results on their mobile phones. Simply type FB followed by your roll number and send it to 5050 to receive your marks via SMS.

Students can also get their results from telephone exchange by calling (051) 9269555—59.