Veteran actress Humaira Abid Ali passes away in Lahore

Renowned Pakistani actress Iman Ali is mourning the loss of her mother, veteran artist Humaira Abid Ali, who passed away earlier today.

The heartbreaking news was shared by Iman’s sister, Rahma Ali, through an emotional Instagram post. In her message, Rahma requested prayers for their late mother’s forgiveness, writing, “My mother passed away this morning. Please remember her in your prayers.”

Humaira Abid Ali was a respected name in the Pakistani entertainment industry, known for her grace, talent, and contributions to television during her active years. Her demise has left a void not only in her family but also among colleagues and admirers within the showbiz community.

According to the family, the funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza) will be held after Maghrib at Jamia Masjid in Sui Gas Society, DHA Phase 5, Lahore.

Expressions of grief and condolences have poured in from fellow artists, public figures, and fans across social media, all united in remembrance of a woman who was not only a devoted mother but also a beloved figure in the world of Pakistani drama.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.