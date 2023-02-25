Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain set dance floor on fire at Umar Mukhtar’s wedding event

ISLAMABAD – Lollywood's star couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are widely acclaimed as versatile performers in the showbiz industry.

The bold power couple has captured the hearts and quickly become a popular name with several hit projects. The two enjoy the limelight more often than any other celebrity couple and also remained in news over their public display of affection.

Tis the wedding season in Pakistan, and several celebrities rocked the stage with their power-packed performances, and no different is the case with Yasir and Iqra who attended Umer Mukhtar's star-studded wedding reception ceremony.

A clip shared on social media shows the duo joining Shazia Wajahat and Wajahat Rauf.

The couple was seen shaking a leg, grooving to Peela Rang while the dance video has gone viral on social media platforms. Donning a blue and white dress, the Khuda aur Muhabbat star treated her fans with mesmerising moves while Yasir was spotted in a plain white Kurta Shalwar.

Hania Aamir and other stars attended the event where the Ishqiya star also stunned fans with her moves.