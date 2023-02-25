Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain set dance floor on fire at Umar Mukhtar’s wedding event
ISLAMABAD – Lollywood's star couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are widely acclaimed as versatile performers in the showbiz industry.
The bold power couple has captured the hearts and quickly become a popular name with several hit projects. The two enjoy the limelight more often than any other celebrity couple and also remained in news over their public display of affection.
Tis the wedding season in Pakistan, and several celebrities rocked the stage with their power-packed performances, and no different is the case with Yasir and Iqra who attended Umer Mukhtar's star-studded wedding reception ceremony.
A clip shared on social media shows the duo joining Shazia Wajahat and Wajahat Rauf.
The couple was seen shaking a leg, grooving to Peela Rang while the dance video has gone viral on social media platforms. Donning a blue and white dress, the Khuda aur Muhabbat star treated her fans with mesmerising moves while Yasir was spotted in a plain white Kurta Shalwar.
Hania Aamir and other stars attended the event where the Ishqiya star also stunned fans with her moves.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
