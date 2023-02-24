Hania Aamir rocks the dance floor at Umar Mukhtar's wedding – watch all the videos

Notable Pakistani digital inventor and producer Umer Mukhtar recently hosted a star-studded wedding reception ceremony, which was attended by many prominent figures from the entertainment industry.

Mukhtar is a renowned producer in Pakistan, credited with creating several successful drama serials and telefilms. The night was brimming with exuberant dancing and joyous festivities.

Hania Aamir, a celebrated figure in Pakistan's entertainment industry with millions of followers and numerous blockbuster films and TV shows, was seen putting her heart and soul into dancing on the Bollywood track "Naatu Naatu". Dressed in a gorgeous golden sharara and sneakers, the Mere Humsafar star looked absolutely divine.

Fans and netizens alike are lavishing her with love for delivering an energetic performance that electrified the wedding celebration with her stunning moves.

On the work front, Aamir's recent works include Parde Mein Rehne Do, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.