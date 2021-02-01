UnitingCultures - Ayeza Khan and Gülsim Ali team up for Maria B's shoot in Turkey
08:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Leading actor Ayeza Khan has been the perfect endorser for a lot of brands and now the stunner is all set to star in Maria B’s latest collection with Turkish star Gülsim Ali. 

A favourite amongst Pakistani fans, Ali is highly popular for her enthralling performance as Aslihan Hatun in Diriliş: Ertuğrul while Khan is the ultimate superstar of Pakistan entertainment fraternity.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star arrived in Istanbul, Turkey for the shooting of Maria B's collection. Confirming she is currently in Istanbul, the actress was spotted sporting a mask with Pakistani and Turkish flags.

Maria B's fashion campaigns are pretty famous for her unique designs. Confirming her second muse for campaigns, the official Instagram handle revealed the glimpses.

"Maria B unveils her second megastar muse for our Lawn’21 campaign, Turkey & Pakistan’s much-adored sweetheart Gülsim Ali!  @gyulsim"

"Something exciting is coming up...", captioned the 30-year-old star.

Ayeza Khan recently hit eight million followers on Instagram and became most-followed Pakistani celebrity on the photo-video sharing platform. On the work front, Khan is all set to star in HUM TV’s Chupke Chupke alongside Osman Khalid Butt.

