Celebrities congratulate Shadab Khan on his Nikah

Soon after Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan announced the news of his Nikah, congratulations started pouring in on Tuesday.

Joining the newly-wed teammates Haris Rauf and Shan Masood, Shadab Khan took to social media to announce that he has "joined mentor Saqi Bhai's family".

In his post, he asked for respect for his and his wife's choices and privacy and requested that their family's privacy be respected as well. Shadab also joked that if anyone wants to send him 'salami', they can send it into his account.

"Alhamdulilah today was my Nikah. It is a big day in my life and the start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those of my wife and our families. Prayers and love for all," he wrote.

Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my my wife’s and our families. Prayers and love for all pic.twitter.com/in7M7jIrRE — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 23, 2023

Many celebrities and fellow cricketers congratulated Shadab on his Nikah, sending best wishes to the newlyweds. Ushna Shah, Mathira, Sania Mirza, Asad Siddqui, Hassan Ali and others were among those who wished the all-rounder.

In the end, here is what Khan stated, "Thank you everyone for all the wonderful messages. Truly feel blessed to have so many well-wishers. Thank you for respecting our privacy. Sending prayers for all."

Thank you everyone for all the wonderful messages. Truly feel blessed to have so many well-wishers. Thank you for respecting our privacy. Sending prayers for all. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 24, 2023

