Celebrities congratulate Shadab Khan on his Nikah

Web Desk 08:53 PM | 24 Jan, 2023
Celebrities congratulate Shadab Khan on his Nikah
Source: Instagram
Soon after Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan announced the news of his Nikah, congratulations started pouring in on Tuesday.

Joining the newly-wed teammates Haris Rauf and Shan Masood, Shadab Khan took to social media to announce that he has "joined mentor Saqi Bhai's family".

In his post, he asked for respect for his and his wife's choices and privacy and requested that their family's privacy be respected as well. Shadab also joked that if anyone wants to send him 'salami', they can send it into his account.

"Alhamdulilah today was my Nikah. It is a big day in my life and the start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those of my wife and our families. Prayers and love for all," he wrote. 

Many celebrities and fellow cricketers congratulated Shadab on his Nikah, sending best wishes to the newlyweds. Ushna Shah, Mathira, Sania Mirza, Asad Siddqui, Hassan Ali and others were among those who wished the all-rounder.

In the end, here is what Khan stated, "Thank you everyone for all the wonderful messages. Truly feel blessed to have so many well-wishers. Thank you for respecting our privacy. Sending prayers for all."

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Jan-2023/shadab-khan-ties-the-knot-with-daughter-of-saqlain-mushtaq

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Exchange giants decide to remove cap on dollar to hammer black market

12:27 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

