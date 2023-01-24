Central Park Housing Society disconnects water supply as residents protest against service charges hike

LAHORE - The Central Park Housing Society on Tuesday took a strong exception to the protests staged by the residents when it disconnected the water supply to multiple homes inside the locality.
The residents of the society staged a protest when the society administration increased the service/security charges in an exorbitant fashion; however, instead of addressing their grievances, the society found it better to disconnect the water supply of five protesting residents.
The vengeance of the society did not end there as the administration filed a police report against the agitating protesters for ‘breaching the peace’.
اربن ڈیویلپر کا اپنے ٹاؤن سنٹرل پارک میں رہنے والوں پر ظلم اور نا انصافی کرنے میں کوئی کسر اٹھا نہیں رکھی ۔ pic.twitter.com/reX6et3C7K— RAO SAJID KAREEM???????? (@sajid_karim) January 24, 2023
Details gathered by Daily Pakistan confirm that the society charged residents of five marla houses Rs1500 per month in lieu of service charges which were raised to Rs 2000.
Similarly, ten marlas homes were charged rupees Rs 2500 earlier but they have been increased to Rs 3000. One kanal house charges have been raised from Rs 3000 to Rs 3500 and five marlas commercial plots were being charged Rs 3000 which have been hiked to Rs 4500.
Against the ‘unjust’ hike, society members – around 450 in number - staged a protest in front of the main park after having informed the local police station. The protest was peaceful in nature as depicted by videos available online wherein the protesters could be seen clearing the passage for commuters.
The demonstrators dispersed peacefully afterwards; however, the society administration filed an application with Kahna Police Station against the protesters alleging that they engaged in a verbal spat with the administration and were involved in creating mayhem as well.
View this post on Instagram
The protestors told Daily Pakistan that there is no such thing as security in the Central Park Society, theft and snatching incidents are happening every day. The rear side of the society is adjacent to Badduke village and the accused escaped easily by committing crimes.
On the other hand, instead of stopping these incidents, the management of the society increased the service charges, which is complete injustice to the residents.
The members of the society stressed that the administration failed to address their grievances as well as tried to initiate legal proceedings against them. "The members were of the opinion that if the same high-handedness continues on the part of society, they will stand up to the oppression and would exercise legal options," they added.
The lawyer, representing the residents, told Daily Pakistan, that the action on the part of the Central Park Housing Society administration was tantamount to creating a ‘state within a state’ as staging a protest is the right of every citizen. Society administration’s action is shameful in this regard, he maintained.
When Daily Pakistan contacted the management of the Central Park Society to know their point of view through the phone number (042- 35935371) given on the website, the official refused to comment on this issue.
Sarfraz Ali is working as Editor Web for Daily Pakistan. He earned a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication from IUB and diploma in International Print Journalism from Thomson Foundation UK. He regularly writes on ...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.75
|240.25
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.