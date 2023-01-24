Search

PakistanTop News

Central Park Housing Society disconnects water supply as residents protest against service charges hike

Sarfraz Ali 09:03 PM | 24 Jan, 2023
Central Park Housing Society disconnects water supply as residents protest against service charges hike

LAHORE - The Central Park Housing Society on Tuesday took a strong exception to the protests staged by the residents when it disconnected the water supply to multiple homes inside the locality.

The residents of the society staged a protest when the society administration increased the service/security charges in an exorbitant fashion; however, instead of addressing their grievances, the society found it better to disconnect the water supply of five protesting residents.

The vengeance of the society did not end there as the administration filed a police report against the agitating protesters for ‘breaching the peace’. 

Details gathered by Daily Pakistan confirm that the society charged residents of five marla houses Rs1500 per month in lieu of service charges which were raised to Rs 2000.

Similarly, ten marlas homes were charged rupees Rs 2500 earlier but they have been increased to Rs 3000. One kanal house charges have been raised from Rs 3000 to Rs 3500 and five marlas commercial plots were being charged Rs 3000 which have been hiked to Rs 4500.

Against the ‘unjust’ hike, society members – around 450 in number - staged a protest in front of the main park after having informed the local police station. The protest was peaceful in nature as depicted by videos available online wherein the protesters could be seen clearing the passage for commuters.

 The demonstrators dispersed peacefully afterwards; however, the society administration filed an application with Kahna Police Station against the protesters alleging that they engaged in a verbal spat with the administration and were involved in creating mayhem as well.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Upfront.pk (@upfront.pk)

The protestors told Daily Pakistan that there is no such thing as security in the Central Park Society, theft and snatching incidents are happening every day. The rear side of the society is adjacent to Badduke village and the accused escaped easily by committing crimes.  

On the other hand, instead of stopping these incidents, the management of the society increased the service charges, which is complete injustice to the residents. 

The members of the society stressed that the administration failed to address their grievances as well as tried to initiate legal proceedings against them. "The members were of the opinion that if the same high-handedness continues on the part of society, they will stand up to the oppression and would exercise legal options," they added.

The lawyer, representing the residents, told Daily Pakistan, that the action on the part of the Central Park Housing Society administration was tantamount to creating a ‘state within a state’ as staging a protest is the right of every citizen. Society administration’s action is shameful in this regard, he maintained.

When Daily Pakistan contacted the management of the Central Park Society to know their point of view through the phone number (042- 35935371) given on the website, the official refused to comment on this issue. 

Sarfraz Ali
Sarfraz Ali

Sarfraz Ali is working as Editor Web for Daily Pakistan. He earned a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication from IUB and diploma in International Print Journalism from Thomson Foundation UK. He regularly writes on ...

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pashtun group announces protest against Rao Anwar, others's acquittal in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

08:58 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Noted religious scholar Taqi Usmani calls TTP fighters ‘rebels’ for waging war against state

12:32 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Power cuts continue to add citizens’ woes as supply still not fully restored across Pakistan

09:44 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Cambridge announces whooping hike in exam fees for O and A Level students in Pakistan

08:53 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

PTI to move court against Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Punjab caretaker CM

10:13 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Pakistan calls upon Iran to take action against terrorists involved in cross-border attack in Panjgur

04:28 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Another Indian actor commits suicide

10:59 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24th January 2023

07:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.75 240.25
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: