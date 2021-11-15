‘Baseless’: Saqib Nisar trashes ex-GB judge claims on keeping Nawaz, Maryam in jail

ISLAMABAD – Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar rejected the allegations leveled against him by former Gilgit-Baltistan CJ Rana Shamim and termed them as ‘baseless’.

Nisar, who ordered the formation of a JIT in the Panama Papers case that led to the disqualification of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, said he didn't want to respond to the ‘plain lies’ of the ex justice Shamim.

He even added that the GB judge made the accusations as he didn’t approve his extension. Nisar responded after a story published by a leading daily claimed that former premier Nawaz and Maryam were kept in jail ahead of general elections on the orders of former CJP.

Nisar said, "At one point in time, Rana Shamim also complained to me about not getting the extension, it is not wise to respond to every lie”.

Meanwhile, the former GB judge who leveled serious allegations said former CJP Saqib Nisar had no authority to extend his tenure. Speaking with a local media, he said that he would stick to everything he had said while adding that Nisar was a guest of his in Gilgit.

He went on to say that he could not say when and to whom the affidavit was given, but that the Supreme Courts of GB and AJK are not subordinate to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. It is the prerogative of the PM to give an extension to the CJ in the Supreme Court of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, he added.

Meanwhile, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif also responded following the recent development.

Explosive news story by Ansar Abbasi peels off a thick layer of a grand scheme employed to target Nawaz Sharif & Maryam Nawaz. Allah has His own way of revealing the truth. It’s yet another vindication of Nawaz Sharif & Maryam in the court of public opinion. Alhumdulillah! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 15, 2021

