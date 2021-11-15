Faryal Mehmood sets temperature soaring with new bold photos

Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood is undeniably a force to be reckoned with and her foray into television has proved that she is a performer at heart.

However, the moral brigade has been lambasting the gorgeous actress over her fashion choices increasingly.

This time around, the Raqeeb Se star drew public ire after her stunning pictures from a bold yet sizzling fashion photoshoot stormed the internet.

The Laal Ishq actress shared a few pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot by ace photographer Abdullah Haris where she dons a revealing black outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faryal Mehmood R. (@faryalmehmoodofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faryal Mehmood R. (@faryalmehmoodofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faryal Mehmood R. (@faryalmehmoodofficial)

The rising star revamped her public image by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public. Mehmood has a bold and sassy style statement.

Unfortunately, the norm of bashing public figures in Pakistan is now quite prevalent and has resulted in the exploitation of the freedom of speech.