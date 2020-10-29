Gigi Hadid pens emotional letter to fans after birth of baby daughter with Zayn
Model Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child in September and the news of the little one's arrival took the Internet by storm.
Weeks after welcoming her first baby, the new mommy has penned a heartfelt note, filled with gratitude for her fans.
In the note, Hadid shares how overwhelmed she is after receiving all the supportive messages and lovely gifts from her fans.
Gigi shared a picture of a hand-written note that read: “I just want to put out there…while I have the time, that when I do Thank You’s on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven’t gotten a public ‘thanks’…
“I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love – and I will slowly probably share them.
“BUT thank you cards are on their way – if I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!
“SO MUCH LOVE. SO MUCH GRATITUDE. WE ARE BLESSED. IF YOU HAVE SENT SOMETHING, EVEN A MESSAGE, THANK YOU. I LOVE YOU X G.”
The star couple announced their baby girl's birth in separate posts.
Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love????????
"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," Gigi posted on Instagram.
Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful????????❤️ to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x
Posting a picture of holding his daughter's hand, Malik wrote, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful."
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
