Ali Gul Pir fractures his femur in recent accident
02:42 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Comedian Ali Gul Pir is coming home from the hospital after recovering from his injuries that suffered during a recent accident.
Posting a few pictures on Instagram on Wednesday, he shared that he had severely fractured his thighbone.
In another Instagram story, he revealed that he's been asked to bed rest for the next two months.
We wish Ali a swift recovery and good health!
