Web Desk
12:27 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s mehndi moments will melt your heart
Flowers, jhumkas, and lots of fun, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s wedding festivities are in full swing and the social media updates are giving us some major couple goals.

The happy pictures from their mehndi event started rolling in yesterday, moments, after the two took to their respective Instagram, handles to announce their engagement.

The Sabat actor and the singer shared an adorable picture of their grand proposal.

🧿 #falakkidulhan

Here are some love-struck shots of the couple from their Mehndi function last night:

The dulha dulhan caught enjoying the traditional rasms

Dance the night away!

Sarah looked absolutely gorgeous as opted for a transitional yellow and gold outfit with a sleek hair bun, adorned with flowers. Falaq kept it simple in a red kurta.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

Enough is enough: Rhea Chakraborty on receiving rape, death threats post Sushant Singh ...
06:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2020

