Birthday wishes pour in for Imran Ashraf

Pakistani Showbiz A-lister Imran Ashraf Awan has broken the internet, leaving many of his fans and followers in awe, with his acting skills and versatility.

An actor par excellence, he has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a decade, the drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi became his claim to fame.

He recently celebrated his 34th birthday in a heartwarming and memorable way. Ashraf was seen cutting a birthday cake with his beloved son. The father-son duo shared a beautiful bond that was evident in the warmth of their smiles and the twinkle in their eyes.

"ANOTHER DOWN

Happy birthday IMRAN

May you stay Shakir to ALLAH" he captioned the post.

Supporters and fellow celebrities flocked to the comment section to extend their heartfelt wishes to the actor.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-11/1694434776-8752.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-11/1694434779-4513.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-11/1694434783-9172.jpeg

Many celebrities like Sara Khan and Faizan Khawaja also took to their Instagram stories to wish the famous Bhola actor.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-11/1694435176-9427.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-11/1694435178-3943.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-11/1694435185-3984.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-11/1694435192-3227.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-11/1694435199-1505.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-11/1694435202-4634.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-11/1694435209-6438.jpeg

On the work front, Ashraf was seen in Chaudhry and Sons, Piyar Ke Naghmay, and Heer Da Hero.