Sarah Khan, Imran Ashraf 'gear up' for new drama serial

If reports are to be believed, Lollywood's on screen power couple – Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf – are back to dominate the small screen with yet another project that will surely have everyone hooked.

Ashraf and Khan had previously worked together on Raqs-e-Bismil, a blockbuster drama serial that revolved around ingrained patriarchy and the quest for true love. The lead couple's performance was commended both by critics and the audience.

The actors will now be reportedly seen in yet another television series. The untitled project is directed by Shaqielle A. Khan.

Successful in their individual careers, Khan was recently seen in Wabaal, Hum Tum, and Laapata, while Ashraf was seen in Chaudhry and Sons, Piyar Ke Naghmay, and Heer Da Hero.