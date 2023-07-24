Zara Noor Abbas photo-dumps her trip to Lahore

Zara Noor Abbas, the rising star of the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to impress the audience with her exceptional talent, which she showcased in various commercially successful drama serials and films.

Recently, the Phaans diva delighted her fans by sharing an enchanting photo dump that captured her little trip to Lahore. The adorable collection of pictures offers a glimpse into her joyful escapades, as she explores the vibrant city and embraces the beauty of its culture.

"48 hrs in Lahore, Bts of a meme, hair analysis, food, then more food." she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

Zara continues to impress fans and critics with her energetic performance; she appeared in several hit dramas including Badshah Begum, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish and Deewar-e-Shab.