Search

World

Sharjah Book Authority announces awards for rights professionals 

Publishing companies, independent agents are eligible to apply for the award before August 31

Web Desk 11:46 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
Sharjah Book Authority announces awards for rights professionals 
Source: File Photo.

 SHARJAH - Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced the second edition of the Sharjah Rights Connection Award continuing to celebrate the invaluable and innovative contributions made by rights professionals to promoting, diversifying and empowering the global publishing industry in an ever-changing world.

Rights professionals are an essential part of the supply chain, working hard to get authors’ works into the hands of readers by selling translation and other rights licences, generating income for authors whilst giving readers access to an international canon of work. 

Designed to support rights professionals and enhance opportunities for industry growth, the global award will be presented in two distinct categories: one, to a professional working for a publishing company selling translation rights; and second, to a professional working for an agency or working alone selling translation rights for multiple clients. 

Timeline

Entries for the second edition of the Sharjah Rights Connection Award have begun and will close on August 31, 2023. Winners will be announced at the 2023 Publishers Conference taking place on the 29th, 30th, and 31st of October.

To apply for the award, global rights professionals must fill out their applications at https://sibf.com/en/content?id=10388.

An award designed to support major hubs and emerging markets 

This edition of the award is open to professionals in major publishing hubs like US, UK, Asia and Germany, and encourages applications from emerging markets across Eastern Europe, Africa, Middle East and beyond. 

For its first edition, the award received 33 entries from 14 nations worldwide including Egypt, India, the UK, the UAE, Albania, Argentina, Canada, Finland, Germany, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mexico, and South Africa. 

This first-of-its-kind international award turns the spotlight on individuals who have made tremendous contributions to fuelling the translations movements, thereby playing a significant role in carrying Sharjah’s message of building bridges between cities and nations and enhancing cultural appreciation and understanding by taking unique voices and narratives from different parts of the world to readers worldwide. 

Submission criteria

Global rights professionals can nominate themselves or be entered by their companies to be eligible for either of the two categories of the Sharjah Rights Connection Award.

 Submissions must be made in English and include two 500-word testimonials from clients that the nominated professional currently works with to make a compelling case for why they should win the award. Only individuals can apply, team submissions will not be accepted.

 Applicants must specify the category they are applying for together with personal contact details. Applicants can also volunteer information not exceeding 1,000 words on the growth of their business during the previous year, successful deals clinched innovations, partnerships, and other achievements, with supporting images.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Twitter set to free its blue bird as Elon Musk announces to change company’s logo

02:13 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

UN rights council to discuss Holy Quran burning issue in Geneva today

01:55 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

US condemns harassment of Pakistani-origin reporter who grilled Indian PM about human rights violations

02:29 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

US state announces Diwali as public holiday

03:19 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Biden shies away from discussing human rights situation in India with Modi in White House talks

12:59 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

World's biggest hotel chain announces to hire over 3,000 refugees

04:18 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sharjah Book Authority announces awards for rights professionals 

11:46 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24 July 2023

09:02 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 24, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 319.03 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: