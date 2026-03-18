Iran confirms killing of Ali Larijani in Israeli Strike

TEHRAN – Iran officially confirmed death of its top security figure Ali Larijani, raising fears of a major escalation. According to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Larijani was not alone, he was killed alongside his son Morteza Larijani, senior security official Ali Reza Bayat, and team of bodyguards in what officials are calling a “targeted assassination.”

Israeli media claims the attack occurred while Larijani was hiding in a secret apartment with his son, suggesting a high-level intelligence breach and a deeply coordinated operation.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards now confirmed the death of top officials, calling this operation a “cowardly assassination” and warning that it underscores Basij force’s critical role in Iran’s ongoing confrontation with US and Israel.

Basij militia, a massive volunteer force with nearly one million members, plays key role in maintaining internal security and is tightly controlled by Iran’s military establishment.

In a bold escalation, the Israeli military claims it carried out strikes on more than 10 locations across Tehran, specifically targeting Basij positions. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz doubled down, stating that Israel will continue hunting Iran’s leadership, signaling that this may be far from over.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also shared a video surrounded by top commanders. “In the past 24 hours, we have eliminated two major terrorist leaders of this oppressive regime,” he said, adding Celebrate… Happy Nowruz. We are watching from the sky.