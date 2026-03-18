Eidul Fitr 2026: Saudi Arabia to sight shawal moon today

RIYADH – Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has officially urged Muslims across Saudi Arabia to observe the crescent moon of Shawwal today evening of Ramadan 29 (March 18) to determine the start of Eidul Fitr.

The court’s statement encouraged anyone spotting the crescent—whether with the naked eye or through binoculars—to report their observation to the nearest court or contact local centers for assistance in documenting their testimony.

Citizens who spot the moon are also invited to participate in official moon-sighting committees established by the courts throughout the Kingdom. The court emphasized that such participation promotes communal cooperation and serves the wider Muslim community.

The sighting of the Shawwal crescent marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and signals the beginning of the week-long Eidul Fitr celebrations in Saudi Arabia. Eid prayers are traditionally offered the following morning, immediately after sunrise.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on March 19 to sight moon of Shawwal, marking upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The meeting will be chaired by the committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, and will include scholars from all schools of thought, representatives from the Meteorological Department, and officials from other relevant institutions.

The committee will review moon-sighting reports received from across the country before announcing the official date of Eid-ul-Fitr.

At the same time, zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees will hold meetings in their respective cities to examine local moon-sighting testimonies. These findings will then be submitted to the central committee, which will make the final announcement regarding the Eid moon.