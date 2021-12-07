Hania Aamir’s doppelganger spotted on social media
03:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Hania Aamir’s doppelganger spotted on social media
The internet is going gaga after finding a doppelganger of Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir and needless to say, the Swedish lookalike shared uncanny remembrance which is impossible to ignore.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on Instagram and has been quite active lately owing to her charming photoshoots, acting projects and fair share of controversies.

The 24-year old is in news again as social media has found her perfect doppelganger. The Swedish doppelganger was revealed by a Twitterati who goes by @thincrustgirl. 

"Is this @realhaniahehe from a parallel universe???" the fan captioned her post.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's upcoming film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'. 

Earlier, fans spotted Iqra Aziz’s doppelganger who took the media by storm. Naimal Khawar's sister Fiza was also called a spitting image of B-town's Madhuri Dixit and Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi was mistaken as Katrina Kaif.

