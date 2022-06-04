Mehwish Hayat talks about Ms Marvel at Hollywood premiere

Pakistani celebrities like Mehwish Hayat, Nimra Bucha and Samina graced Ms Marvel's premiere recently and needless to say the gorgeous ladies stood out with their fashion choices.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungo actor had a brief chat on the Ms Marvel red carpet where she talked about the project and the right representation.

"It's just so amazing that this show is done at the time when we needed this diversity, we needed this kind of representation because for the longest time we have been shown as the baddies in the film. I think this is really gonna portray us in the right - in the positive light."

As for getting the inclusivity right, Mehwish revealed that creators and director SOC ensured that the portrayal is kept real. The project will resonate with people as authenticity is one of the highlights.

However, Mehwish has been on the radar of the moral police due to her wardrobe choices. Her cobalt blue bodice drew backlash as she triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'.

Ms Marvel aka six-episode series will make its debut in Pakistani cinemas on June 16. The cast includes Aramis Knight, Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Mohan Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Bucha, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Travina Springer, Laurel Marsden, Laith Nakli, Khan and Azhra Usman.

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.