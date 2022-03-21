Supermodel Amna Babar reveals details about her divorce

Pakistani supermodel Amna Babar has finally opened up about her divorce and revealed details about her personal life. Taking to Instagram, the beautiful model shed light on her separation from her husband and how she is dealing with it.

Babar held a quick “Ask me Anything” where one of her fans asked her why she no longer posts pictures with her husband.

Responding to the fan’s query, Amna said: “Because he isn’t my husband anymore. We just got divorced and are taking care of our child jointly. Things didn’t work out between us but he’s a great father, so we’re happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Babar (@amnababer)

Moreover, Aman stated the duo is “better off” following the split. When a fan wrote in asking how she’s coping with the divorce, she explained, “We are much better off now. Our main focus is to raise our child, which we are doing jointly.”

Back in February 2018, the model tied the knot with Zahid Noon in a beautiful yet intimate wedding ceremony.

On the professional front, Amna enjoys a massive fan following and has a successful modelling career.