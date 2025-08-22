Imran Khan’s second nephew, Sher Shah Khan, arrested in May 9 Cases

ISLAMABAD — Sher Shah Khan, second son of Aleema Khan and nephew of PTI leader Imran Khan, has been taken into custody.

Aleema Khan’s son was apprehended a short distance from his home. Family sources said he was returning from court with his father at the time of the arrest.

The individuals who detained him were reportedly the same who had arrested Khan’s elder son, Shah Riaz Khan, the previous day.

Shah Riaz Khan had been arrested yesterday, marking the second high-profile detention within Alima Khan’s family in as many days.

The development comes a day after Supreme Court granted bail to PTI chairman Imran Khan in eight cases related to May 9 riots. The three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, overturned Lahore High Court’s earlier rejection of his bail. Khan, who has been in custody for over two years, argued that the FIRs lacked evidence, he was in NAB custody during the incidents.

The apex court also mentioend inconsistencies in the prosecution’s statements, as the court’s decision allows him temporary freedom while the cases continue.