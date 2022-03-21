Pakistan Army Chief, Egyptian FM discuss regional security, bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the two sides discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security and cooperation in all fields of defence and security.

Pakistan’s top commander said that Islamabad and Cairo enjoy truly brotherly relations and stressed the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

A part of the meeting between FM Shoukry and Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistani Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. pic.twitter.com/VD2YEuYc18 — Egypt MFA Spokesperson (@MfaEgypt) March 21, 2022

He also termed the OIC summit a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solutions to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to regional peace and pledged to play a part in boosting diplomatic ties at all levels.

Shoukry also heaped praise on Pakistani leadership for hosting the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.