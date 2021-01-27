PIA pilots spot ‘UFO’ while flying over Karachi (VIDEO)
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots have spotted and filmed “foo fighters” also known as unidentified flying object (UFO) while flying at 35,000 feet above Karachi.
The UFOs were given the name of “Foo fighter” during the World War-II to explain mysterious aerial phenomena.
Then nation carrier spokesperson said that the captain of the flight PK304 noticed the object on January 20 and immediately reported it to the authorities.
The eyewitness explained that the object was round shaped and it was emitting white light.
Pakistan Meteorological Department responding over the PIA pilots’ video said that it may be a hot air balloon, which is launched to check the air pressure.
It said that investigation into the matter has been launched.
Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases PIA ... 03:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
KUALA LUMPUR – A Malaysian court on Wednesday directs immediate release of a Pakistan International Airlines ...
- #PAKvSA – Pakistan lead by 88 runs at stumps on 2nd day of 1st test ...05:50 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- PIA pilots spot ‘UFO’ while flying over Karachi (VIDEO)05:12 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases PIA grounded plane03:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
-
- Bride-to-be Bakhtawar lives her ‘Mehndi-Laga-Ke-Rakhna’ moment ...03:05 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- 'Jaanay Iss Dil' – Hadiqa Kiani's first Qawwali wins hearts06:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Asia Argento accuses Fast & Furious director of sexual assault09:32 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Danyal Zafar set to make his TV debut08:51 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021