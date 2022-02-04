Man arrested for second marriage without first wife’s permission
09:10 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – A man earlier booked over second marriage without the permission of his first wife was arrested from the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday.

A case was registered against Ghulam Rasool, who hails from Lahore, at the Mianwali police station by his first wife.

A lower court had sentenced him to six months in jail and imposed a fine of Rs65,000 for marrying for the second time without taking permission from the first wife.

Ghulam Rasool, later, challenged the sentence in the high court.

During today’s hearing presided over by Justice Aliya Neelam, counsel for the convict argued that police did conduct a proper investigation into the matter. The lawyer requested the court to release his cline on bail.

Justice Neelam remarked that a single-judge bench of the high court will begin hearing Rasool’s plea next week but until then he should serve his jail term.

Later, police took Ghulam Rasool into custody. 

