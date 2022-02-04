Man arrested for second marriage without first wife’s permission
Share
LAHORE – A man earlier booked over second marriage without the permission of his first wife was arrested from the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday.
A case was registered against Ghulam Rasool, who hails from Lahore, at the Mianwali police station by his first wife.
A lower court had sentenced him to six months in jail and imposed a fine of Rs65,000 for marrying for the second time without taking permission from the first wife.
Ghulam Rasool, later, challenged the sentence in the high court.
During today’s hearing presided over by Justice Aliya Neelam, counsel for the convict argued that police did conduct a proper investigation into the matter. The lawyer requested the court to release his cline on bail.
Justice Neelam remarked that a single-judge bench of the high court will begin hearing Rasool’s plea next week but until then he should serve his jail term.
Later, police took Ghulam Rasool into custody.
First wife’s permission mandatory for second ... 08:52 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday declared it mandatory for a man to get permission from his first ...
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
-
- Gold price sheds Rs100 per tola in Pakistan09:35 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Man arrested for second marriage without first wife’s permission09:10 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
-
- Lord Nazir Ahmed jailed for 5 years for child sex offences in the ...08:21 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
-
- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot this month06:51 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Fans in frenzy as Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 'isn't available'06:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021