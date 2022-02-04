Three terrorists linked to Panjgur attack killed in Balochistan operation
Share
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed three terrorists, including two high-value targets, at Balgatar in the Kech District of the Balochistan province in a cleanup operation triggered by the Nauskhi and Panjgur attacks.
According to the ISPR, the raid was conducted on a hideout of terrorists linked to recent attacks in Panjgur.
“The terrorists hideout was surrounded on a major intelligence tip-off. Security forces encircled the well dug out terrorists and in intense exchange of fire killed all 3 terrorists hiding there,” it said.
7 soldiers martyred, 13 terrorists killed in ... 09:52 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
QUETTA – Terrorists targeted two security posts in Panjgur and Naushki areas of Balochistan on Wednesday ...
The killed individuals include terrorist commander Summair alias Bahar, terrorist commander Altaf alias Lalik and terrorist commander Phailan Baloch who were involved in terrorist activities against security forces in Hoshab, Panjgur and other areas .
The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities throughut Balochistan. Security forces also seized a cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout.
At least six injured in Chaman blast 07:59 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Quetta - At least six people including Levies personnel were injured in an explosion at a check post in Chaman, the ...
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Three terrorists linked to Panjgur attack killed in Balochistan ...09:55 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Gold price sheds Rs100 per tola in Pakistan09:35 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Man arrested for second marriage without first wife’s permission09:10 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
-
- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot this month06:51 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Fans in frenzy as Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 'isn't available'06:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021