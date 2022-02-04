Three terrorists linked to Panjgur attack killed in Balochistan operation

09:55 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Three terrorists linked to Panjgur attack killed in Balochistan operation
Share

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed three terrorists, including two high-value targets, at Balgatar in the Kech District of the Balochistan province in a cleanup operation triggered by the Nauskhi and Panjgur attacks.

According to the ISPR, the raid was conducted on a hideout of terrorists linked to recent attacks in Panjgur.

“The terrorists hideout was surrounded on a major intelligence tip-off. Security forces encircled the well dug out terrorists and in intense exchange of fire killed all 3 terrorists hiding there,” it said.

7 soldiers martyred, 13 terrorists killed in ... 09:52 AM | 3 Feb, 2022

QUETTA – Terrorists targeted two security posts in Panjgur and Naushki areas of Balochistan on Wednesday ...

The killed individuals include terrorist commander Summair alias Bahar, terrorist commander Altaf alias Lalik and terrorist commander Phailan Baloch who were involved in terrorist activities against security forces in Hoshab, Panjgur and other areas .

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities throughut Balochistan. Security forces also seized a cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout.

At least six injured in Chaman blast 07:59 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

Quetta - At least six people including Levies personnel were injured in an explosion at a check post in Chaman, the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan receives $1 billion tranche from IMF
10:40 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
At least six injured in Chaman blast
07:59 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Man arrested for second marriage without first ...
09:10 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Watch: Pakistan PM Imran attends Beijing Winter ...
06:23 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Hindu lawmaker Krishna Kumari chairs Pakistan ...
05:41 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to operationalise ...
03:50 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PSL7 – Kings' anthem ‘Yeh Hai Karachi’ wins hearts
08:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr