Three terrorists linked to Panjgur attack killed in Balochistan operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed three terrorists, including two high-value targets, at Balgatar in the Kech District of the Balochistan province in a cleanup operation triggered by the Nauskhi and Panjgur attacks.

According to the ISPR, the raid was conducted on a hideout of terrorists linked to recent attacks in Panjgur.

“The terrorists hideout was surrounded on a major intelligence tip-off. Security forces encircled the well dug out terrorists and in intense exchange of fire killed all 3 terrorists hiding there,” it said.

7 soldiers martyred, 13 terrorists killed in ... 09:52 AM | 3 Feb, 2022 QUETTA – Terrorists targeted two security posts in Panjgur and Naushki areas of Balochistan on Wednesday ...

The killed individuals include terrorist commander Summair alias Bahar, terrorist commander Altaf alias Lalik and terrorist commander Phailan Baloch who were involved in terrorist activities against security forces in Hoshab, Panjgur and other areas .

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities throughut Balochistan. Security forces also seized a cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout.