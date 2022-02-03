7 soldiers martyred, 13 terrorists killed in Balochistan attacks

QUETTA – Terrorists targeted two security posts in Panjgur and Naushki areas of Balochistan on Wednesday triggering gunbattles that killed at least 13 attackers while seven troops embraced martyrdom.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed deplored the terrorist attacks on the camp of security forces in Naushki and Panjgur and said that four security personnel have also embraced martyrdom while retaliating enemies.

We salute the brave army personnel for repulsing the major attacks, last night, he expressed.

Minister said our security forces are well trained to foil any kind of terrorist attack.

On Wednesday night, militants tried to enter a security forces' camp from two locations in Panjgur however a timely response by Pakistan Army foiled the terrorist attempt. Terrorists fled while their casualties are being ascertained.

In Naushki, terrorists attempted to barge a camp of Frontier Corps which was promptly responded and four terrorists were killed and one officer has been injured during the gun battle.

Outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement.

Wednesday attacks were the latest in a string of acts seen in recent weeks in the southwestern province as earlier terrorists attacked a check post in the Kech district of the province in which 10 soldiers were martyred.

Last Sunday, around 17 people, including two police personnel were injured in a hand grenade explosion in Sohbatpur Chowk near Dera Allahyar in the Jaffarabad district.