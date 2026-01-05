Man arrested for entering Quaid-e-Azam University girls hostel in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A young man was caught entering the girls’ hostel at Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad late Sunday night, sparking concern among students.

The incident occurred around 2:00 am, when the unidentified individual breached security and was later seen in the hostel’s washroom.

A video circulating online shows the intruder claiming to be a resident of Rawal Dam, stating that it was his first time at the hostel. The footage has raised alarm over the security lapse at the university.

وینزویلا کے صدر کو اٹھائے جانے کیبعد قائد اعظم یونیورسٹی کا واقعہ ظاہر کرتا ہے کہ کہیں بھی کچھ بھی ہوسکتا ہے

وڈیو میں گزشتہ رات تقریباً 2 بجے ایک نامعلوم شخص قائداعظم یونیورسٹی کے گرلز ہاسٹل میں داخل ہو کر گرلز ہاسٹل کے واش روم میں گھس گیا، طالبات انتظامیہ سے اس واقعے کے خلاف

Following the incident, panic spread throughout the hostel, and students voiced their dissatisfaction with the university’s delayed response. They raised questions about the intruder’s activities, as he was reportedly found singing in the washroom for an extended period.

According to the police, the intruder had scaled the wall to enter the girls’ hostel, and was caught by the lady warden and security staff after students raised an alarm.

Authorities are investigating the matter, as the university administration faces criticism for the breach.