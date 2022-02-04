At least six injured in Chaman blast
Quetta - At least six people including Levies personnel were injured in an explosion at a check post in Chaman, the border city in the southwestern province of Balochistan.
Reports said that the incident occurred in Roghani area of the city. Security forces have cordoned off the area while injured persons have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.
Six injured in blast near levies checkpost in roghani area of #chaman #Balochistan pic.twitter.com/sxTukQg6mn— Daniyal Butt (@butt_daniyal) February 4, 2022
The development comes as security forces have intensified operations against terrorists in the province following two attacks at Frontier Constabulary (FC) bases in Naushki and Panjgur.
At least seven troops were soldiers were martyred and 13 terrorists killed during the attacks in both cities. The banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army has claimed the responsibility for the attacks, stating that it used suicide bombers to break into the bases.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement linked the attacks to handlers based in Afghanistan and India.
"As per initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India," the military's media wing said in a statement.
