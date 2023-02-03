17 killed as trailer rams into van near Kohat tunnel 

LAKKI MARWAT – At least 17 people were killed in a collision between a trailer and a van on Indus Highway near Kohat Tunnel toll plaza on Thursday.

The coach was on its way to Peshawar from Lakki Marwat when it was hit by the trailer coming from the opposite side.

At least 17 people including children and women were among the deceased. One person was injured in the mishap.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital in Kohat.

The deceased were identified as Noor Rehman, Sailan, Akhtar Ali, Ashraf Ali, Adnan Khan, Irfan, Hameed, Aijaz, Sardar Ali and driver Saifullah. Three children and a woman were also among the dead.

Police started investigation after the registration of a case.

Condolence

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident.

In a statement issued here, the foreign minister said the authorities concerned should take steps to prevent such mishaps in future.