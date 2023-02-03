Search

Pakistan

17 killed as trailer rams into van near Kohat tunnel 

Web Desk 11:24 AM | 3 Feb, 2023
17 killed as trailer rams into van near Kohat tunnel 
Source: File photo

LAKKI MARWAT – At least 17 people were killed in a collision between a trailer and a van on Indus Highway near Kohat Tunnel toll plaza on Thursday.

The coach was on its way to Peshawar from Lakki Marwat when it was hit by the trailer coming from the opposite side.

At least 17 people including children and women were among the deceased. One person was injured in the mishap.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital in Kohat.

The deceased were identified as Noor Rehman, Sailan, Akhtar Ali, Ashraf Ali, Adnan Khan, Irfan, Hameed, Aijaz, Sardar Ali and driver Saifullah. Three children and a woman were also among the dead.

Police started investigation after the registration of a case.

Condolence

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident.

In a statement issued here, the foreign minister said the authorities concerned should take steps to prevent such mishaps in future.

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistani Tiktoker killed 'by cousins' for having more followers

09:34 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Militant who killed ISI officers in Khanewal commits suicide

07:20 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

At least 59 killed, over 157 injured in Peshawar suicide blast

01:16 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Karachi-bound bus plunges into ravine in Lasbela, killing at least 50 people

09:08 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Imran says Pakistan descending into ‘Banana Republic’ after Fawad Chaudhry's arrest in sedition case

12:26 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Supreme Court judge refuses to hear petitions seeking probe into US cipher

09:21 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US resettles Pakistani Guantanamo Bay detainee Majid Khan in Belize

01:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 3, 2023

08:00 AM | 3 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271.1 271.6
Euro EUR 298.27 298.87
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335.5 336.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.03 73.33
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.49 71.80
Australian Dollar AUD 188.9 191.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.73 720.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.95 203.15
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.11 39.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.76 886.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: