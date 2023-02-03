Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan 

The security forces gunned down two terrorists in an exchange of fire in Esham, North Waziristan District on Friday, said ISPR.

According to the media wing of military, two terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants, it added.

The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

The incident reaffirms Pakistan Army’s resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and proves its determination to root out violence, the ISPR concluded.

On Thursday, three militants were gunned down in a police action in Charsadda.

The law enforcers recovered stolen weapons and explosive material from their possession.

The killed terrorists were involved in an attack on Dheri Zardar police post on January 21 in which a police official was martyred and two others hurt.

On Monday, a suicide bomber exploded himself during Zuhr prayers at a mosque inside Police Lines in Peshawar, martyring at least 101 worshippers and injuring more than 220 others including policemen.