Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan 

The security forces gunned down two terrorists in an exchange of fire in Esham, North Waziristan District on Friday, said ISPR.
According to the media wing of military, two terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants, it added.
The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
The incident reaffirms Pakistan Army’s resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and proves its determination to root out violence, the ISPR concluded.
On Thursday, three militants were gunned down in a police action in Charsadda.
The law enforcers recovered stolen weapons and explosive material from their possession.
The killed terrorists were involved in an attack on Dheri Zardar police post on January 21 in which a police official was martyred and two others hurt.
On Monday, a suicide bomber exploded himself during Zuhr prayers at a mosque inside Police Lines in Peshawar, martyring at least 101 worshippers and injuring more than 220 others including policemen.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271.1
|271.6
|Euro
|EUR
|298.27
|298.87
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335.5
|336.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,200
|PKR 2,420
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.