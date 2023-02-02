Search

Pakistan

KP IGP claims breakthrough in Peshawar suicide bombing

Web Desk 11:49 AM | 2 Feb, 2023
KP IGP claims breakthrough in Peshawar suicide bombing
ISLAMABAD – IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday claimed a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation, saying the suicide bomber and other suspects and the network has been identified.

Addressing a presser in the provincial capital, the police chief said law enforcement agencies were closing in on the network behind the ghastly attack that killed over 100 people mostly policemen earlier this week.

Sharing details about the case, IGP said the suicide bomber donning a police uniform entered the police lines mosque, saying the cops deployed at the entrance did not check the bomber due to his appearance.

He claimed tracing the bomber using CCTV footage of his movement from Khyber Road to the Police Lines. IGP mentioned finding ball bearings used in a suicide jacket from the blast site.

The development comes as top police officials formed two joint investigation teams to probe the attack. Officials also admitted to security lapse which resulted in the ghastly attack.

Initial reports claimed that more than 10kgs of explosives were used in the attack that jolted the nearby buildings as well.

Pakistan in shock as death toll from Peshawar mosque bombing rises to 100

The death toll rose to 101 as scores of injured are receiving treatment at state-run medical facilities across the province, of which eight are in critical condition, reports suggest.

