Big Discount on Changan Alsvin and Oshan X7 SUV Under Independence Day Sale

KARACHI – Changan Pakistan comes up with exciting price cut on two of its famous models, Alsvin sedan and Oshan X7 SUV, this August, as prices come down by Rs2.75 Lacs.

The Azadi Offer makes it easier for customers to own stylish, feature-packed vehicles at more affordable prices.

Alsvin, which is known for its value for money and fuel efficiency, enjoys a discount of Rs275,000 as the price of 1.3L MT Comfort variant has been slashed from Rs4,189,000 to Rs4,039,000.

For SUV lovers, Changan Oshan X7 is offered with discounts up to Rs200,000 on bookings made before August 31, 2025. Oshan X7 lineup includes 7-seat Comfort variant priced at Rs8,474,000, the 5-seat FutureSense at Rs9,149,000, and the 7-seat FutureSense priced at Rs9,299,000.

All Oshan models come with three-year or 100,000 km warranty. Powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged Euro 6 petrol engine producing 185 horsepower and 300 Nm torque, the Oshan X7 features a smooth 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and delivers decent fuel efficiency.

Interested customers can avail themselves of this special Independence Day offer on first come first serve basis.