Sana Javed sets temperature soaring with new bold avatar

Pakistani actor and model Sana Javed is a diva in a black corset as she blessed fans’ feeds with her bold avatar.

The Khaani star, who is undeniably a force to be reckoned with, and her foray into the local drama industry – which proved that she is a performer at heart, is an avid internet as the Pakistani star keeps her fans updated.

In the recent clips shared on Instagram, Sana looked into the camera and gave jaw-dropping poses for her fans donning a stylish black suit over a matching corset.

Here are some recent clicks of the diva:

Soon after Sana shared the clicks, the posts garnered thousands of likes; some showered praise on her while others questioned her for the bold attire. Check social media reactions:

Last year, the diva became the center of controversy after several makeup artists and some actors accused her of being rude, and unprofessional.

She is known for her striking appearance in several hit serials including Romeo Weds Heer, Ruswai, Khaani, Aye Musht-e-Khaak, and Kala Doriya.