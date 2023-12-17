Injured Neelam Muneer walks down the ramp at BCW'23

When it comes to work, nothing can stop Neelam Muneer – not even an injured ankle! The acclaimed Pakistani actress known for her versatility and impeccable acting prowess, Muneer is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry, but that’s not where Kaisi Khushi Lekar Aaya Chand star’s talent ends! The 31-year-old actress stunned everyone by walking the ramp despite suffering from an injury at the recently held Bridal Couture Week Pakistan.

Among the constellation of stars gracing the fashion event with talented faces Imran Ashraf, Feroze Khan, Kanza Hashmi, Saboor Ali, Jaweria Saud, Durefishan Saleem, Resham, and Mehwish Hayat in attendance, Muneer was one of the most gorgeous celebrities to model for the fashion brands.

Taking to Instagram, the Jal Pari star shared a sneak peek into her look and stunned netizens when she revealed how she walked down the ramp with an injured ankle. Muneer's foot had been plastered and had anti-binders to help her walk without much discomfort.

“Show must go on” that’s the rule of showbiz,” The Dil Mom Ka Diya star wrote on Instagram.

The actress expressed gratitude and wrote, “Thanks to Allah Almighty, I was able to perform in BCW as showstopper last night even with injured ankle. Allah Kareem is so kind. Alhamdulillah.”

On the acting front, Muneer was recently seen in Dil Mom Ka Diya, Kahin Deep Jaley, Bikhray Moti, Qayamat, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Sura, Pyar Deewangi Hai, and Ehraam-e-Junoon. She will next be seen in Khumar.