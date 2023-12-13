Neelam Muneer only wishes to have a fruitful afterlife

In the glitzy realm of showbiz, where the allure of fame and wealth often dominates the narrative, occasional narratives emerge that transcend the typical glamour associated with the silver screen. Neelum Muneer, an acclaimed actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has recently unveiled a profoundly personal revelation that delves beyond the surface splendour.
Muneer has solidified her position as one of the most sought-after talents in the entertainment industry. With her star power, illustrious career and undeniable charisma, she has captivated the hearts of many.
When inquired about her dream by a fan during a Q&A poll, she unveiled her ultimate dream—to embark on a spiritual odyssey and dedicate her life to religious pursuits. In expressing her longing for a more profound connection with her faith, she underscores the significance of leading a life in harmony with her religious convictions. Her discourse revolves around a pursuit of inner tranquillity, contentment, and eternal life that rises above the fleeting nature of worldly acclaim and triumphs.
On the work front, Muneer was recently seen in Bikhray Moti, Qayamat, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, and Pyar Deewangi Hai.
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar, and other currencies on Wednesday.
During the mid of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.8 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro dropped slightly at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.04
|930.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.88
|175.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.31
|745.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
Gold prices moved down in the local market amid negative trend in the international market.
On Wednesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs1,800 and hovers at Rs213,600.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by over Rs1,400 to Rs183,130. Price of 22 Karat Gold is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs188,650 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,700 for each tola.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal stands stands at $1978 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.