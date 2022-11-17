Merub Ali gives a befitting reply to people body shaming her

Rising star Merub Ali has ascended the stairs to success quicker than others owing to her impressive acting skills and bubbly persona.

Humour and jokes made in a professional capacity by comedians have a wide variety of body shaming comments. Whoever goes against the stereotypical beauty standards, gets judged and trolled.

Penning a heartfelt note, the Paaristan actress said that body shaming is not a joke and it many not bother her but others can read those comments and feel really bad about themselves.

'usually don’t write captions like these but i wanted to so i will ???? i saw a mean meme about my health yesterday and it made me so upset because people still think body shaming is a joke even after i’ve mentioned this fact in a podcast that i had a very bad year in which i lost all my weight and am actively trying to gain it back. i usually don’t get upset by memes people make and usually try not to take them seriously but really? someone’s body is a joke now?'', read her caption.

'I’ve said it before and i’ll say it again - body shaming is not “humour”. It’s not funny. i might be strong enough to deal with it, but there’s someone out there with the same body type as i am, looking at all the mean comments you make, and thinking of their own selves when they read it. Constructive criticism is great - destructive is not. Learn the difference. Also! Be KIND', she concluded.

For the unversed, Ali got engaged to Azhar earlier this year. On the work front, Ali made a small-screen debut with Sinf e Aahan and Wabaal.