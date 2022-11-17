‘JASHAN-E-HIPHOP’ - Faris Shafi collaborates with Indian rapper Raftaar 
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
‘JASHAN-E-HIPHOP’ - Faris Shafi collaborates with Indian rapper Raftaar 
Source: Instagram
Share

Unlike other musicians, Faris Shafi always comes without a warning in sight. This time around, the 34-year-old rapper has collaborated with Indian rapper Raftaar.

Titled ‘JASHAN-E-HIPHOP’, the song is mixed and produced by Umair Music. It has 324,000 views on YouTube as of now and is at number 18 on the trending list for music.

Fans were going off about how perfectly the three artists go together in this collab. They appreciated Shafi’s voice riding the beat perfectly.

Coke Studio 14 - Twitter reacts to Faris Shafi ... 02:17 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

Coke Studio 14's latest offering Muaziz Saarif featuring the talent powerhouses Faris Shafi and Meesha Shafi, has been ...

More From This Category
Veena Malik’s children met father Asad Khattak ...
04:25 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
Merub Ali gives a befitting reply to people body ...
05:17 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
Veena Malik lends support to Imran Khan amid ...
02:44 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
Srha Asghar and Umer Murtaza win hearts with cute ...
03:41 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
Iman Aly gets candid about her childhood ...
03:15 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
Watch - Faiza Khan hilariously mimics Meera’s ...
02:42 PM | 17 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘JASHAN-E-HIPHOP’ - Faris Shafi collaborates with Indian rapper Raftaar 
06:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr