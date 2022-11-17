‘JASHAN-E-HIPHOP’ - Faris Shafi collaborates with Indian rapper Raftaar 

Unlike other musicians, Faris Shafi always comes without a warning in sight. This time around, the 34-year-old rapper has collaborated with Indian rapper Raftaar.

Titled ‘JASHAN-E-HIPHOP’, the song is mixed and produced by Umair Music. It has 324,000 views on YouTube as of now and is at number 18 on the trending list for music.

Fans were going off about how perfectly the three artists go together in this collab. They appreciated Shafi’s voice riding the beat perfectly.

Jashan-e-Hiphop ???????? Raftaar x Faris Shafi — Muntazir Mehdi | PTI ❤???? (@muntazirmehdPTI) November 17, 2022

How to sound funny without being cringe - Faris shafi — HH12 (@Hip_hop_india12) November 17, 2022

Waise to mujhse kisi ne pucha nhi but fir bhi, My ranking of the features on Hard Drive Vol. 1 1. Sikandar Kahlon 2. Faris Shafi 3. Kr$na 4. Badshah 5. Karma 6. Deep Kalsi — Adinotnice (@Adinotnice) November 17, 2022

it’s really overwhelming to see raftaar featuring our favourite faris shafi on his new EP, indian audience need to be introduced with pakistani rappers like faris shafi. — arshdeip bajwaa :/ (@SharaabiJatt) November 17, 2022

I think I might've got my driver addicted to Faris Shafi by accident lmao — Abdullah Khalid (@itsabdullahboi) November 17, 2022