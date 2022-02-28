Coke Studio 14 - Twitter reacts to Faris Shafi and Meesha Shafi’s 'Muaziz Saarif'
Web Desk
02:17 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Coke Studio 14 - Twitter reacts to Faris Shafi and Meesha Shafi’s 'Muaziz Saarif'
Source: Twitter
Share

Coke Studio 14's latest offering Muaziz Saarif featuring the talent powerhouses Faris Shafi and Meesha Shafi, has been aired and needless to say, the mind-blogging rap has been an instant hit among the music buffs.

Fans flocked to compliment the duo's performance as the spectacular lyrics of the song were praised. The song has garnered mixed reviews since its release on Sunday.

Curated by Xulfi, the song has been composed and written by Faris Shafi & Meesha Shafi. The music has been produced by Action Zain, Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi

Twitterati sprung into action immediately after the Shafi sibling duo left the music buffs rocked and thrilled with their latest composition.

Showering them with love and admiration, some are heaping praises of Coke Studio's latest offering while others have expressed disappointment.

Arrest warrants issued for Meesha Shafi in smear ... 04:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2022

A Lahore court has issued bailable arrest warrants for singer Meesha Shafi in a case filed against her and others for ...

More From This Category
Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' ...
04:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
'Baap ki party' - New version of #PawriHoRahiHai ...
03:31 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Sarah Khan’s bathroom selfie goes viral
02:50 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
Celebs spotted dancing at Mehar Bano’s ...
06:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Hania Aamir faces severe backlash for wearing ...
04:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Neelam Muneer looks breathtaking in latest photos
05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' historic win in PSL7 final
04:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr