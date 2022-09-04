Nora Fatehi gives a witty response to host in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ BTS video

Bollywood glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi has amassed a lot of admirers in a short span of time making her spot in Bollywood. Now, she is gearing up to judge a popular Indian dance show.

India's favourite celebrity dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is returning and the fans are hyped up. While Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit return to the judges' panel, this time they will be joined by Nora Fatehi while Maniesh Paul will be the host

As the fans await the show's release, the Dilbar girl seems to have a gala time as the new BTS of Nora Maniesh from the sets of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is pure gold.

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor seems to be having a cute fan moment with the Kamariya dancer and he says that he is a big fan to which Nora excitedly exclaims that she too is a big fan of herself. Her witty statement has left the netizens amused.

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed several celebrities including Nora Fatehi were also conned by Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the INR2 billion extortion case.

Nora has denied having any sort of connection with Fernandez. She was questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on September 2, in connection with the money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar and Fernandez.

Answering 50 questions, Fatehi said that not only does she not have anything to do with Fernandez but she wasn't aware of Chandrashekhar’s criminal background either.