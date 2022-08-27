Amitabh Bachchan debuts as music composer in Bollywood
The upcoming Bollywood film ‘Chup’ is set to mark the debut of legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer, director R Balki shared the details as the film is to release on September 23.
The film is a romantic psychopath thriller, a thought Balki had after Cheeni Kum.
Talking about the same, Balki said during an interview: “Chup is special for more than one reason. For me, the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer.”
The director then revealed that, “Amitji saw ‘Chup’ and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of ‘Chup’. I don’t think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan’s and ‘Chup’ has his touch!”
Chup stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. The film has been produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde.
